CTD Punjab arrests 12 terrorists, explosives recovered

LAHORE, Dec 08 (APP):The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 12 terrorists linked with India’s intelligence

agency RAW during intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur, recovering

a large quantity of explosive material and weapons.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the suspects were planning attacks on sensitive installations and places of worship in various cities. The operation was initiated after investigators traced a Facebook ID named Adil, reportedly operated from India by RAW handlers.

The spokesperson said the accused had been filming sensitive locations and worship places and sending the footage to RAW operatives through WhatsApp. Those arrested from Lahore include Sukhdeep Singh, Azmat, Faizan, Nabeel, Abrar, Sarfaraz and Usman, while Danish was arrested from Faisalabad. Sukhdeep Singh, a resident of Lahore, was born Christian and had changed his religion some time ago.

From Bahawalpur, CTD teams apprehended Rajab, Hashim, Saqib and Arif. Officials said all suspects had been receiving financial support from RAW.

The CTD recovered seven IED bombs, two detonators, 102 feet of safety fuse wire, explosive material, weapons, mobile phones and cash from their possession. Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway, the spokesperson added.