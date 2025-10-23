CTD busts network behind recent target killings in Karachi

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 23 (APP):Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested members of a gang involved in recent target killings in Karachi, DIGP CTD Ghulam Azfar Mahesar announced during a press conference on Thursday.

According to the DIGP, the CTD conducted 32 intelligence-based operations in connection with the investigation. Two target killers belonging to the Zainabiyun Brigade have been arrested, while one of the key suspects, identified as Imran Mota, was among the most wanted criminals.

The arrested suspects confessed to involvement in the target killings of Abdul Rehman in Korangi and Anas Rehman on University Road.

DIGP Azfar Mahesar said the group was operating from a neighboring country, and several of its local supporters have also been identified. CTD has launched a crackdown against the network and is pursuing cases related to terror financing.

The DIGP further stated that the culprits had arrived in Karachi 20 days before the first murder and had several people on their hit list. CTD has already warned potential targets to remain cautious.

He added that investigations are underway to determine whether the same group was involved in the New Karachi killings. The CTD has also recovered valuable data from the suspects’ mobile phones and received information about dumped weapons belonging to sleeper cells.

Azfar Mahesar said that in recent weeks, two convicts in Hyderabad and three in Karachi were sentenced to life imprisonment in terrorism cases. The Sindh government has appointed dedicated prosecutors for CTD cases, significantly improving the department’s performance.

He said CTD’s investigations have exposed two to four active terrorist cells in Karachi, and operations are being intensified to arrest remaining members.