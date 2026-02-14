CTD arrests 26 terrorists in Punjab, foils major terror plot

LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP): The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab (CTD) on Saturday arrested 26 terrorists belonging to various banned organizations during intelligence-based operations conducted across the province over the past month, thwarting a major terror plan.

According to a CTD spokesperson,286 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were carried out in different districts of Punjab to avert any untoward incident of terrorism.

During these operations,286 suspects were interrogated and 26 terrorists were taken into custody along with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among those arrested, one terrorist affiliated with Al-Qaeda was apprehended from Lahore, while four dangerous terrorists linked to Fitna-ul-Khawarij were arrested from Sargodha.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Irfan, Zaman Ali, Mujahid Ali, Faisal, Shiraz, Neematullah, Osama, Ghulam Yasin and Yasir, among others.

They hail from Lahore, Sahiwal, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chakwal, Rajanpur, Narowal and Pakpattan.

The spokesperson said that 4,935 grams of explosives,19 detonators,34 feet of safety fuse wire,three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), pamphlets and magazines of banned organizations, a prime card, mobile phones and cash were recovered from their possession.

He added that the terrorists had planned to target important buildings in various cities.

A total of 25 cases have been registered against the arrested suspects and further investigations was underway.

Separately, the CTD, in coordination with local police and other security agencies, conducted 4,662 combing operations across the province.

During these operations,160,009 individuals were checked,538 suspects were arrested,516 FIRs were registered and 389 recoveries were made.

The spokesperson said that the Counter Terrorism Department Punjab remains committed to ensuring a safe and secure Punjab and will leave no stone unturned in bringing terrorists and anti-state elements to justice.

He urged citizens to report any suspicious activity to the CTD helpline at 0800-11111.