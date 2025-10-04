CSA trains 42 minority aspirants under 2nd National Outreach Programme for CSS exam

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 04 (APP):The Civil Services Academy (CSA) successfully concluded the second cohort of the National Outreach Programme for Minorities (NOM) — a one-month residential training initiative designed to prepare youth from minority communities for the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination.

The closing ceremony was held on Saturday.

According to official details, the latest cohort consisted of 42 candidates from across Pakistan, including 21 from the Christian community, 19 from the Hindu community, and two from the Muslim community.

The programme, initiated by the federal government in consultation with provincial authorities, aims to address the representation of minorities in the civil service.

Official statistics reveal that out of 121 CSS posts reserved for minorities, only 14 have been filled. In response, the government introduced a Special CSS Examination allowing extended age relaxation up to 35 years and four attempts, also benefitting aspirants from Balochistan, merged FATA districts, and other marginalized groups.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, CSA Director Capacity Building Dr Syed Shabbir Akbar Zaidi described the programme as a strategic investment in diversity and inclusion. “It provides not only academic preparation but also confidence and purpose to help aspirants serve the nation effectively,” he said.

Secretary of Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department Farid Ahmad Tarar,

who attended as the chief guest, praised the initiative as a milestone in inclusive governance and lauded the CSA’s efforts to empower minority candidates to compete on merit.

CSA Director General Farhan Aziz reaffirmed the Academy’s commitment to capacity building and pledged to further expand outreach efforts to underrepresented communities.

Participants expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity, calling the training transformative and career-defining.

The event was attended by several senior officials, educationists, and community leaders,

including Prof Dr Jonathan S Addleton, Vice Chancellor, FC College University, Khalid Mehmood, former Director General CSA, Muhammad Hanif Gul, Divisional Superintendent, Pakistan Railways.