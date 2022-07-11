CS visits LWMC camps, review arrangements

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal on Monday visited various parts of the provincial capital to review cleanliness arrangements on second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

He visited camps of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Ferozpur Road, Walton Road, Chungi Amar Sadhu and other areas.

The camps were established by the LWMC at more than 300 places in the city to provide wastage related facilitation to people.

During the visit, the CS directed the LWMC to further improve sanitation and cleanliness arrangements of the city. He said that it was a collective responsibility of all to take care of sanitation and support efforts of the government to improve cleanliness.

He said that timely redress of complaints of people regarding cleanliness must be ensured, adding that provision of a clean environment to citizens was a priority of the government. He also appreciated the staff for performing duties on Eid-ul-Azha to provide cleaning services to the citizens.

Commissioner Usman Younis gave briefing to the chief secretary that 110 temporary waste storage points and five dumping sites (Lakhodair, Mehmood Booti, Sundar, Tibba and Saggian) for animal waste had been established and so far more than 27,000 tonnes of animals waste had been collected from the city.

While giving briefing on Eid operation, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that more than 11,000 workers participated in special arrangements for solid waste management during Eid and free waste bags were being provided to people at LWMC camps, union council camps, zonal offices, major mosques

and other places.