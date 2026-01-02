CS Sindh recommends promotions of 270 officers

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 02 (APP):The Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, presided over a meeting of the Provincial Selection Board-II (PSB-II) to review cases of officers from various departments for promotion.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of Planning & Development Board, Senior Member Board of Revenue, and other relevant Secretaries and senior officials.

During the meeting, the Provincial Selection Board-II thoroughly examined the service records, performance evaluations, and eligibility criteria of officers from multiple departments. After detailed deliberations, the Board recommended promotions of a total of 270 officers to higher grades.

In the Police Department, the Board recommended the promotion of 43 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) in Grade 18, from the Health Department, where promotions were recommended for 165 Medical Officers to the position of Senior Medical Officer.

Additionally, 23 Dental Officers were recommended for promotion to the post of Senior Dental Surgeon. From the Universities and Boards Department, the Provincial Selection Board-II recommended the promotion of 11 Professors to Grade 19. Similarly, in the College Education Department, promotions of 19 officers were recommended to the post of Chief Librarian in Grade 19.

The meeting also reviewed cases from the Information Department, where one Deputy Director was recommended for promotion to the post of Director in Grade 19. Moreover, the Board recommended the promotion of six officers from the Social Welfare Department to the position of Director.