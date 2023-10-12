CS reviews progress on 33 priority projects

LAHORE, Oct 12 (APP):Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman reviewed the pace of work on 33 priority development projects on Thursday.

At the Civil Secretariat meeting, the Planning and Development chairman briefed the chief secretary about the progress on schemes of various departments – 10 schemes of specialised healthcare department, six each of housing and urban development, and communication and works, four of Auqaf, three of the Punjab Information-Technology Board ( PITB), and two schemes each of Forest and Education departments.

The chief secretary discussed in detail progress on upgradation of Services, Mayo, Ganga Ram, and Nishtar-II Multan hospitals, and Safe Cities project in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

He directed the Planning and Development chairman to develop a model regarding urban development and issue the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to standardise the construction work.

He said that adequate space must be allocated for green-belts at the time of construction of roads.