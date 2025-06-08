CS inspects cleanliness situation in city

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jun 08 (APP): Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, paid visits to various areas of Peshawar to inspect the cleanliness situation during Eid-ul-Azha.

He was accompanied by CEO Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), Yasir Ali Khan.

During the visit, Chief Secretary reviewed the ongoing cleanliness operation at several key locations including University Road, Canal Road, Old Bara Road, Kohati, Yakatoot, Wazir Bagh, and Lahori. He expressed satisfaction over the overall performance of the sanitation teams.

The CS directed WSSP officials to ensure round-the-clock cleanliness throughout Eid. He emphasized the importance of continuous monitoring of the operation and instructed that sanitation staff remain on high alert to maintain cleanliness across the city.