Crushing of 7.871 metric tons of sugarcane completed so far

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 05 (APP): Punjab Cane Commissioner Amjad Hafeez said on Friday that 41 sugar mills of the province had started sugarcane crushing.

According to official sources here, till now crushing of 7.871 metric tons (7,871,244 metric tons) of sugarcane has been completed. The cane commissioner said that out of the crushed sugarcane, 283,935 metric tons of sugar had been prepared. He said that ex-mill price of sugar was Rs 159 to 162 per kg and in market at a retailer shop it was being sold at a price of Rs 168 to 179 per kg.

He said that the Punjab government was strictly monitoring crushing season and the established committees were submitting crushing season report on daily basis to the relevant authority. Deputy commissioners of Jhang and Faisalabad had sealed 3 sugar mills, on complaint of farmers regarding non payment of sugar cane price, he added. He further said that weighing machines were being monitored so that farmers get right weight and price of their crop. He said that action was also being taken against sugar mafia.