Criminal gang busted; seven motorcycles, eight mobile phones recovered

RAWALPINDI, Oct 13 (APP): Police have arrested three members of a gang involved in street crimes, robberies and recovered seven snatched motorcycles, eight mobile phones, weapons, cash Rs 21,500 and other items from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Thursday.

He informed that Bani Police conducted a raid and held Zamir alias ‘Meri’, ringleader, Yasir and Zulfiqar, three street criminals and robbers allegedly involved in several cases.

The arrested accused have been sent to jail for an identification parade, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of Bani police adding that whoever deprives citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of the law.