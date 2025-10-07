Crackdown on tax evaders, multiple commercial shops sealed in Chaklala Cantt areas

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 07 (APP):The Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) administration has launched a robust operation against tax defaulters.

In Rahimabad areas, several shops of tax evaders were sealed. Sources indicate that the CCB involved various shops that had not paid due taxes.

CCB had announced the tax waiver for early depositors till 30th September. However in a swift move in the market, the enforcement staffers sealed business properties including shops of the defaulters.

A similar drive is underway in Rawalpindi Cantt where enforcement department of the Rawalpindi Cantt Board (RCB) has taken strict actions against tax defaulters.

In Tench Bhatta, a number of shops were sealed. A sealing notification was displayed too, on doors of each sealed business property.

A number of businesses have been identified as tax defaulters by the duo Cantonment boards. The action against them will be further accelerated.