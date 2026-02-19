Thursday, February 19, 2026
Crackdown on price violations leads to fines, arrests across Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Feb 19 (APP): The district administration carried out a vigorous crackdown on price control violations across the Rawalpindi District during February 18–19, imposing fines and making arrests to ensure relief for citizens at the advent of the Holy Month of Ramazan.
During the two-day campaign, 3,988 inspections were conducted across the district, leading to the detection of 104 violations. Fines totalling Rs796,000 were imposed on shopkeepers found guilty of overcharging and other breaches, a district administration spokesman said on Thursday.
As part of enforcement under the Price Control Act, 20 shops were sealed, while 16 shopkeepers were arrested and sent to jail.
The spokesman said strict monitoring was under way to keep prices of essential food items under control during Ramazan and to provide relief to the public. Shopkeepers were directed to prominently display official rate lists to ensure consumers are fully informed about prices.
The administration warned that failure to display rate lists, profiteering, hoarding and violations of official price lists would not be tolerated, adding that prompt action would be taken on public complaints.
