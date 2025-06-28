Crackdown on motorcycle-carts in Layyah to prevent road accidents

- Advertisement -

LAYYAH, Jun 28 (APP):The Layyah district administration on Saturday launched a crackdown on unsafe motorcycle carts,commonly known as Farshi rickshaws,in a bid to reduce traffic accidents.

According to traffic police sources,the district secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Layyah and the local traffic police have jointly initiated operations against these unsafe vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner(AC) Haris Hamid stated that motorcycle carts were responsible for nearly 90 percent of road accidents in the area.

He affirmed that action against both these vehicles and the workshops producing their unsafe bodies was heading forward.

Assistant Secretary RTA Farukh Bhatti, along with Traffic In-charge Muzaffar and their teams, sealed several illegal body-making workshops during the operation.

Farukh Bhatti emphasized that protecting public life and property remains the administration’s top priority.