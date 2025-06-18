Crackdown on indoor Sheesha Cafés: ICT admin seals 17 on violations

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP):The Islamabad district administration has intensified operations against illegal indoor sheesha cafés across the Federal Capital and sealed 17 cafes at various locations of the city.

According to spokesman of ICT administration here, indoor sheesha cafés have been declared illegal under Islamabad High Court orders. Any business found violating this ban will face strict legal action.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has directed all assistant commissioners to take immediate action. He warned that any officer who fails to act against violators in their jurisdiction will be held accountable. “No indoor sheesha café will be allowed to operate, and all those found on the spot during raids, including customers, will face legal consequences,” he stated.

In the latest move, the administration sealed 17 indoor sheesha cafés in G-6’s Civic Centre, known as the ‘Safa Gold Market’ area. The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner Rural, with teams inspecting several locations across the city.

Earlier, two illegal sheesha cafés were sealed in Sector F-6 and one in Sector B-17. According to district administration officials, the owners of these cafés will now face police cases for operating in violation of the law. Customers present inside these cafés during the raids were also taken into custody.

DC Islamabad reiterated that operating indoor sheesha cafés without legal approval is a violation of court orders and city regulations. He added that even outdoor sheesha cafés are not allowed to function without formal permits from the concerned assistant commissioner.

“From tomorrow, all indoor café owners found running illegal setups will face FIRs,” said DC Memon, adding that enforcement teams will also arrest customers smoking sheesha indoors. He appealed to residents to avoid visiting such places and not participate in any unauthorized activity.

This city-wide crackdown is part of efforts to enforce court orders and maintain public health standards. The administration has urged the public to report illegal sheesha activity, promising strict action against all violators regardless of location.

The operation will continue across all zones of Islamabad with random inspections and on-the-spot legal proceedings. The district administration has clarified that there will be no leniency for anyone running or visiting indoor sheesha cafés without clearance.

DC Memon also confirmed that the campaign was launched after Islamabad High Court directed the authorities to clamp down on all forms of illegal sheesha use within enclosed spaces. “We are strictly implementing court orders, and all assistant commissioners have been briefed accordingly,” he added.

The administration has also issued a public advisory urging citizens to avoid illegal establishments and not become part of activities that could result in arrest or legal complications.