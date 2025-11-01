Crackdown on illegally residing Afghans continues in Rawalpindi, 79 cases filed against landlords

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Nov 01 (APP): Under the special directives of the Punjab Government, operations against Afghans residing illegally in Rawalpindi are ongoing, a police spokesperson announced on Saturday.

These operations are being conducted across Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Murree. The spokesperson further stated that a total of 79 cases have been registered in the Rawalpindi Region against property owners who rented shops and houses to Afghan nationals.

To date, 14,342 illegal Afghan residents have been repatriated, while another 1,523 have been relocated to a holding center, the spokesperson added.

“Citizens must not rent houses, shops, or vehicles to any illegally residing foreign nationals,” said Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfaraz Alpa. “Illegally residing foreigners are prohibited from engaging in any form of business, trade, or employment.”

RPO Rawalpindi also stated that legally residing foreigners must register at their respective police stations.

The spokesperson appealed to citizens to immediately report any illegal foreign residents to the police.

“Strict enforcement of the Punjab Government’s directives is underway, and any violations will result in legal action,” said RPO Babar Sarfaraz Alpa.

The RPO’s spokesperson added that public awareness campaigns are being conducted through social media, mosques, and other local platforms.