Crackdown on encroachments, illegal housing schemes underway

FAISALABAD, May 22 (APP):A vigorous crackdown on encroachments, illegal commercialisation and establishing housing schemes is underway under the aegis of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

The enforcement teams, constituted by the authority, are taking legal action against violators in the district.

According to Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa here on Wednesday, the enforcement team, during checking of legal status of the housing schemes, sealed the office of the Grand City located on the lands of Chak No 3-JB. Another housing scheme Model City on Dijkot Road was also sealed. The illegal structures at both the schemes were demolished.

Meanwhile, anti-encroachment teams sealed two plots, 211 and 214, which were being used for commercial purposes illegally in Manawala area. The challans against owners of the plots were forwarded to the court.