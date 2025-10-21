Crackdown on electricity theft intensified, 51,948 accused arrested in 2025

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 21 (APP):On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Police have intensified their province-wide crackdown against electricity theft.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, a total of 75,582 cases have been registered so far this year, leading to the arrest of 51,948 individuals involved in electricity theft from Lahore and other districts across Punjab.

The spokesperson added that challans in 50,980 cases have been completed, while over 11,000 accused have been convicted and fined by the courts. In Lahore alone, 21,697 cases were registered and 26,760 suspects were arrested for power theft.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed that the crackdown be continued without interruption, emphasizing strict action against those responsible for causing financial loss to the national exchequer.