Crackdown on electricity theft conducted in Tank

TANK, Dec 25 (APP):Under the leadership of Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank, Malik Sajid Ali Khan, a successful crackdown on electricity theft was conducted in Tank city on Thursday.

According to the administration, during the operation, several cases of meter tampering, direct connections, misuse of incorrect tariffs, and outstanding dues were discovered.

It added that illegal connections were immediately disconnected, and several meters were removed on the spot.

Moreover, it added that outstanding dues worth Rs127,000 were also recovered during the operation.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner appealed to the people to avoid illegal electricity connections and ensure timely payment of electricity bills.