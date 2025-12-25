Thursday, December 25, 2025
HomeDomesticCrackdown on electricity theft conducted in Tank
Domestic

Crackdown on electricity theft conducted in Tank

0
- Advertisement -
TANK, Dec 25 (APP):Under the leadership of Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank, Malik Sajid Ali Khan, a successful crackdown on electricity theft was conducted in Tank city on Thursday.
According to the administration, during the operation, several cases of meter tampering, direct connections, misuse of incorrect tariffs, and outstanding dues were discovered.
It added that illegal connections were immediately disconnected, and several meters were removed on the spot.
Moreover, it added that outstanding dues worth Rs127,000  were also recovered during the operation.
The Additional Assistant Commissioner appealed to the people to avoid illegal electricity connections and ensure timely payment of electricity bills.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan