Crackdown launches against profiteers ahead of Ramazan

SUKKUR, Mar 04 (APP): As Ramazan draws near, the district administration launched a crackdown against profiteers to ensure edible items at affordable prices for citizens in the holy month.

In this regard, actions is being carried out by the district administration across the district here on Monday.

As part of his efforts, Assistant Commissioner, Sobia Falak Rao paid a surprise visit to the market and checked the prices and quality of various commodities including fruits, vegetables, groceries, and other essential items.

During the inspection, the AC issued strict instructions to various shopkeepers against illegal profiteering and directed them to ensure the implementation of officially prescribed rates.

She said that district administration was actively engaged in providing relief to the citizens and in this regard no compromise would be made.