Crackdown launched on illegal construction in Galiyat

NATHIAGALI, Jan 10 (APP):Acting on the special directives of the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, the district administration launched a comprehensive enforcement operation against illegal construction activities in Galiyat.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner Galiyat Muhammad Tariq in line with the enforcement of Section 144 and the directives of the Peshawar High Court and Commissioner Hazara Division, under which all commercial activities and construction in Galiyat are strictly prohibited.

A joint enforcement team comprising officials from PKHA, Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), and Donga Gali Police carried out the operation in Nathia Gali Bazaar, Galiyat, and surrounding areas. During the action, all construction material dumped along roadsides in Nathia Gali was removed, while eight dumpers were shifted to the Donga Gali track.

As part of the crackdown, three individuals involved in violating the construction ban were arrested and sent to jail. The operation commenced from Shangrila Chowk Mochi Dhara and was completed under the supervision of the district administration.

The district administration has reiterated that no violation of the law will be tolerated and that strict action will continue against illegal construction and commercial activities in Galiyat.