Crackdown: Four criminals held; Illegal liquor and weapon seized

liquor making unit
Muzaffargarh , Mar 06 (APP):Police launched a major crackdown against bootleggers and criminals, seizing a large quantity of liquor and illegal weapons while arresting four suspects, including a proclaimed offender.
According to a police spokesperson, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kot Addu Sadar Police Station, along with his team, conducted the operation. During the raid, authorities recovered 38 liters of liquor and a carbine from the suspects.
Police arrested four individuals, including a proclaimed offender, and registered cases against them. The suspects were shifted to the lockup as further investigations continue.
