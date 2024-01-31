Crackdown against violators of CoC for elections continues

PESHAWAR, Jan 31 (APP): The crackdown of the District Monitoring Officers (DMOs) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is continued against the violation of the code of conduct for the general elections is continued across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details shared by the ECP here on Wednesday, a fine of Rs.5000/- has been imposed on the Chairman Neighbourhood Council Gul Bagh District Hangu Arif Khan while the Chairman Village Council Mardu Khel has been ordered to appear on February 01.

Similarly, a penalty of Rs.25000 has been imposed on an independent candidate from PK-58 Mardan, Zulfikar Khan while Tehsil Chairman Ghazni Khan, District Lakki Marwat was summoned today (Wednesday).

A fine of Rs.20000 has been imposed on a candidate of JUI-F from PK-90 Kohat, Haji Mohammad Shoaib while the Tehrik-e-Labaik candidate from PK-90 Kohat, Mufti Saifullah Qureshi, TL candidate from PK-92 Kohat, Mufti Zur Wali Shah and TL candidate from NA-35 Kohat, Najibullah Durrani have been fined to the tone of Rs.3000/- each for violation of the code of conduct.

Furthermore, a fine of Rs.10000 has been imposed on an independent candidate from PK-91 Kohat, Daud Afridi and while Shehryar Afridi and Lal Saeed Afridi, independents candidate from NA-35 and ANP candidate from PK-92, Masood Khan Khalil have also been summoned by the DMOs today over violation of code of conduct by them.

The DMO of district D.I. Khan has imposed a fine of Rs.30000/- each on candidates from PK-113 including Imran Javed alias Sohail Rajpoot, Ahmad Karim Kundi and Mayor City Council, Omar Amin Khan.

The PML-N candidate from PK-113, Sarhan Ahmad, Zahid Mohibullah of the Jamaat-e-Islami and Tanvir Jatoi, an independent candidate from NA-44 have been summoned today.

The candidates of ANP and JI from PK-100 Bannu, Asghar Nawaz and Akhtar Ali have been fined to pay Rs.10000/- each while a fine of Rs.10000/- each was imposed on JUI-F candidate from NA-39 Bannu, Zahid Akram Durrani while Syed Qaiser Abbas Shah of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Parliamentarians, Professor Ibrahim of JI and JUI-F candidate from PK-92 Sher Azam were fined Rs.20000/- Rs.10000/- and Rs.10000/- respectively.

Meanwhile, according to statistics shared by the ECP a collective fine of Rs.12,85000 has been imposed on various candidates and others for violation of the code of conduct of the elections in Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu and D.I. Khan divisions.