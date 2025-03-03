15.5 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 3, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticCrackdown against kite flying,illegal factory unearthed and accused arrested
Domestic

Crackdown against kite flying,illegal factory unearthed and accused arrested

11
- Advertisement -
FAISALABAD, Mar 03 (APP):District police on Monday have launched crackdown against kite-flying and unearthed an illegal factory manufacturing kite-flying material.
According to police spokesman,police teams on a tip-off conducted raid in Madanpura and arrested an accused Muhammad Azeem red handed while manufacturing kite-flying material.
The accused had established a factory at his residence where he had manufactured a large number of kites and other paraphernalia.
The police recovered three folding machines and a large quantity of raw materials from the factory.
A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.
The people should cooperate with the police for complete elimination of kite-flying trend as it is a dangerous activity posing serious threats to human lives,spokesperson said
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan