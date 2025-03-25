Crackdown against illegal gas refilling & petrol agencies continues, 6 more arrested

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Mar 25 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested seven more accused during the crackdown against illegal gas refilling and petrol agencies.

Action was taken against the accused in different areas of Taxila, Morgah, Airport and Wah Cantt police stations, the police spokesman said.

The arrested accused included Ajmal, Suleman, Umar, Asif, Javed, Luqman and Sohail.

Six accused were taken into custody in the crackdown initiated on Monday from the areas of Taxila and Saddar Beroni police stations.

According to City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, the crackdown against those who endangered the lives of citizens would continue till the elimination of all illegal gas and petrol agencies from the district.