CP&WB launches new response package in Sargodha

- Advertisement -

Sargodha, Jul 15 (APP):The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) on Tuesday introduced a new response package in the region to enhance child protection services.

This was disclosed by CP&WB District Officer Ali Abid Naqvi while handing over the details of the response package to National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Sargodha Deputy Director Muhammad Umar Draz Jhawari.

Naqvi said that the package aims to provide support to all stakeholders, line departments, NGOs, and community-based organizations through the helpline 1121, ensuring effective solutions to children’s issues.

He emphasized that the package would ensure a more organized approach to addressing children’s issues and provide necessary support to them. He said that the package would streamline case management processes, making it easier to address challenges faced by children, adding that the initiative focuses on child recovery, welfare, and reunification with their families.

He mentioned that all relevant institutions will work together to determine the extent of support they can provide to children.

The district officer said the objective of the response package is to create a safer and more supportive environment for children in Sargodha region. “By improving case management and collaboration among stakeholders, the initiative aims to provide effective solutions to children’s issues and enhance their overall well-being”, Naqvi concluded.