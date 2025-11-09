CPWB Chairperson pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on birth anniversary

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 09 (APP): Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed has paid glowing tribute to the Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, on his birth anniversary.

In her message, she said Allama Iqbal envisioned a separate homeland for Muslims and awakened a sleeping nation through his poetry and political vision. She emphasized that Iqbal taught Muslims the importance of unity and cohesion.

Sarah Ahmed urged the younger generation to embrace Iqbal’s thoughts in their daily lives, noting that his message is rooted in action, faith, and self-respect (Khudi). She added that Iqbal’s teachings provide guidance for the proper upbringing of children and inspire youth to pursue knowledge, character, and self-confidence. She further stated that by practicing Iqbal’s concept of selfhood, citizens can serve the country and nation, and his philosophy continues to guide Pakistan’s national development.