CPSP accredits PINS for Spine Surgery Training

LAHORE, Jan 02 (APP):In a landmark development for the medical community, the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) has granted official accreditation to the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) for specialized training in Spine Surgery. Executive Director PINS, Prof. Asif Bashir, has been appointed as the supervisor of the newly accredited training program.

The accreditation is being hailed as a major milestone in the history of PINS and a significant step towards strengthening advanced neurosurgical services in Punjab. The development aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide world-class healthcare facilities to the public.

In an appreciation statement issued on Friday, Prof. Asif Bashir said that PINS is already performing advanced brain and spine surgeries using state-of-the-art technology. He noted that formal recognition by CPSP will further enhance patient care by introducing a structured and standardized spine surgery training program.

He added that the program will be conducted in collaboration with international spine societies and will equip surgeons with modern, globally recognized surgical techniques. This, he said, will ensure the provision of the best possible treatment to patients suffering from complex spinal disorders.

He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the doctors, nursing staff and paramedical teams for their tireless dedication and professional commitment. He reaffirmed his resolve to continue advancing the field of neurosurgery and spine care at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences.