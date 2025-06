- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jun 20 (APP):City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani will hold an open court at Ratta Amral Police Station at 12 noon on Saturday.

The Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, in a statement, requested citizens to attend the open court for lodging complaints related to Ratta Amral and Pirwadhai police stations and SDPO Office City.