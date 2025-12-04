CPO suspends ASI over poor investigation, orders action on public complaints in open courts

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 04 (APP): City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani Thursday suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Noor Khan of Pirwadhai Police Station over a poor investigation while holding open court sessions at Dhamial and Rescue 1122 police stations. He also issued directives for immediate action on public grievances.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation, divisional SPs, Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs) and investigating officers were present. Large numbers of citizens, including representatives from civil society, peace committees and traders’ associations, attended the sessions.

The CPO ordered action against individuals using loudspeakers on carts and rickshaws in the Dhamial Police jurisdiction.

The Citizens praised the Rawalpindi Police for effective control of crime, street offences and the drug menace. One resident said, “In the previous open court, I had submitted an application; my son’s killer has been brought to justice. I am thankful to the CPO and SHO Dhamial.”

CPO Hamdani emphasized that service delivery, merit, and the rule of law would be upheld at all times. “Protection of citizens’ lives and property, along with the provision of essential services, remains our top priority,” he said, adding that all actions were in line with the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

A Rawalpindi Police spokesperson confirmed the proceedings and reiterated the commitment to prompt redressal of public complaints.