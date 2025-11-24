CPO Rawalpindi holds open courts to address public grievances

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Nov 24 (APP):City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani on Monday held Khuli Katcheri (open court) sessions at the Civil Lines and Saddar Beruni police stations in line with the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision for improved public service delivery, a spokesman said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Janbaz Afzal, Superintendent of Police (Potohar), Superintendent of Police (Saddar), Deputy Superintendent of Police (Civil Lines), Assistant Superintendent of Police (Saddar), Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic), station house officers and investigation officers were also present.

A large number of residents, civil society members and lawyers attended the open courts to raise issues related to policing and routine service delivery.

The spokesman said the CPO listened to the citizens’ complaints and issued on-the-spot directions for their resolution. Hamdani instructed officers to treat all visitors with courtesy and ensure prompt handling of their cases.

He said service delivery, merit and the rule of law would be ensured without exception, adding that the protection of citizens’ life and property remained the foremost priority under the Punjab Chief Minister’s instructions.