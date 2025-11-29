CPO orders for enhancing security, crackdown against crimes

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 29 (APP): City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed the police officers to improve security of police stations and public property by taking uncompromising action against criminal elements.

During a meeting at Police Engagement Center, he reviewed the overall law and order situation in the city and stressed the need to strengthen community policing initiatives.

He also conducted a detailed assessment of prevailing security situation and progress of community policing efforts for building stronger public confidence and cooperation with law enforcement.

He directed all police officers to further tighten security arrangements at police stations and other government installations and said that protection of citizens’ lives and property is the foremost priority of the police.

He ordered for formulation of special strategies to eliminate serious crimes and instructed that indiscriminate action should be taken against vehicles without number plates and those using tinted black glasses in violation of the law.