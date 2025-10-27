CPO, DC inspect security arrangements at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 27 (APP):The City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani and Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema conducted a thorough review of the security arrangements at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the upcoming Pakistan-South Africa T20series opener.

During their visit, SP Rawal Saad Arshad briefed the CPO on the comprehensive security plan put in place for the event.

Hamdani emphasized that foolproof security measures have been implemented for the cricket matches and practice sessions at the stadium.

He highlighted the collaborative efforts between the Rawalpindi Police and the district administration to ensure seamless security and effective management during the events.

Additionally, the CPO assured that the best possible traffic arrangements will be put in place to facilitate the convenience of citizens attending the match.

Pakistan will take on South Africa in a three-match T20series, with the first T20 set to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, 28 October. The second and third T20 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31 and November 1, respectively.

The Green-shirts won the first Test by 93 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium, while the tourists fought back to win the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium by eight wickets.