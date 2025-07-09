CPO assures speedy justice, public relief through daily open courts

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 09 (APP):City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has assured speedy justice and public relief through daily open courts.

Speaking at an open court (Khuli Katchery) at his office here on Wednesday, he issued directives to concerned police officers for prompt redressal of public grievances. He said that open court is part of a daily initiative which would help in strengthening trust between the police and the public by addressing their issues transparently and without delay.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in case of unnecessary delay in resolving public problems as protection to the lives, property, and rights of the citizens is top priority of the police.

He heard the citizens positively and issued clear instructions to all relevant officers to resolve public complaints strictly on merit in addition to ensuring that justice is neither delayed nor denied.

Any form of misconduct with the complainants or unnecessary delays in registering First Information Reports (FIRs) will be dealt with sternly and will not be excused under any circumstances, he warned.

He said that regular open courts have been instrumental in identifying systemic gaps and providing immediate relief to those facing issues with law enforcement. These daily public hearings are designed to create a direct communication channel between the police leadership and the community which would help in resolving the matters at grassroots level, he added.