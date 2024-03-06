CPEC poised to create more job opportunities in Pakistan: Chinese CG

KARACHI, Mar 06 (APP): The Consul General of China in Karachi, Yang Yundong, Wednesday, said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects have created a large number of jobs in Pakistan, providing women with platforms to showcase their abilities.

With advancement in cooperation between China and Pakistan, more employment opportunities will be created for women in coming years, he said while addressing a reception hosted by the Consulate General of China in Karachi in connection with International Women’s Day.

The event was attended by former federal minister Barrister Shahida Jameel, female entrepreneurs, women from Sindh and Balochistan belonging to various fields such as commerce, education, culture, and media as well as female overseas Chinese in Pakistan.

Referring to job creation through CPEC projects the CG informed that at the Thar Coal Mine project over a hundred women have received truck driving training and dozens of the female truck drivers were busy. They participate in the construction of the project, contributing to local development while changing their own lives, he added.

The Chinese CG said that women were excelling in their respective fields and making positive contributions to the promotion of economic and social development in Pakistan and the enhancement of mutual understanding and friendship between China and Pakistan.

The cause of women is one of the important areas of China-Pakistan exchanges and cooperation, he said adding that the Ministry of Women Development of Pakistan and the All Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA) have been playing an active role in practical cooperation between China and Pakistan in the field of women’s affairs, and have made great contributions.

He also felicitated the women on remarkable achievements in their respective fields and expressed appreciation for efforts to promote China-Pakistan friendship. He hoped that women from both China and Pakistan will play more and more important role in the strengthening of communication and cooperation between our two peoples.

The CG said that Chinese government has always attached great importance to the protection of women’s rights and interests, considering gender equality and the comprehensive development of women as one of the fundamental policies.

“Chinese women have been more steadfastly following the path of socialist women’s development with Chinese characteristics, equally exercising democratic rights under the law, participating equally in economic and social development, and enjoying the fruits of reform and development on an equal footing,” the CG noted.

Elaborating on progress made in perspective of women development in China, Yang Yundong informed that by 2020, the average life expectancy of Chinese women was 80.88 years, 4 years higher than the global average for women while gender gaps in compulsory education in China have been eliminated as female students account for 50% of higher education students and ratio of female in postgraduate and undergraduate students was even higher.

The Chinese CG added that women’s contribution to high-quality development is increasing as women account for 43.2% of the employed population in China in every field while the legal practice of safeguarding women’s rights and interests has been deeply promoted.

Pakistani women have been a glittering presence at all times and in all fields, both in real life and in literature, he observed while referring to Benazir Bhutto who was the first female Prime Minister in a Muslim country and Maryam Nawaz who became the first female Chief Minister in Pakistan’s history.

He also mentioned ASP Syeda Naqvi who recently rescued a woman from a mob in Lahore and another police officer Suhai Talpur who made outstanding contributions to safeguard the Chinese Consulate in 2018 during an attack.

Barrister Shahida Jameel, speaking at the occasion, paid tribute to steadfastness and determination of women leaders of Chinese revolution and eulogized role Muhtarma Fatima Jinnah in Pakistan’s independence.

CEO Sukkur Beverages, Saeeda Leghari, representative of Overseas Chinese Association in Karachi Wang Hua Yu, media person Rida and others also spoke at the event and stressed on encouraging women participation in every field of the life.