Courts Jail 4 drug dealers for 38 years

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 21 (APP):Local courts have sent four drug suppliers to prison for a total of 38 years. They also fined them Rs. 550,000.0 in all.

According to the details, Musarat Bibi was caught by Pirwadhai police in April 2025 with1 kg 800 grams of hashish. She got 9 years in jail and Rs. 200,000.0 fine.

Dhammyal police grabbed Farhan Khan in May 2025 with 2 kg of hashish. He got 11 years in prison and a Rs.150,000.0 fine.

Waqas was arrested by Saddar Beruni police in April 2025 with 1 kg 520 grams of hashish. He received sentence of 9 years and Rs 100,000.0 fine.

Gul Niyaz was caught by Taxila police in August 2024 with 1 kg 650 grams of opium. He also got 9 years in jail and a Rs. 100,000.o fine.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani praised the investigation team. “We are doing all we can to stop drugs and make streets safe,” he said.