Courts hand down 9-year jail terms to two drug suppliers

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Nov 27 (APP): Two narcotics suppliers were sentenced to around nine years’ imprisonment each along with fines totalling Rs170,000 after separate convictions by local courts, a spokesman for the Rawalpindi Police said on Thursday.

According to him, convict Mubarak Zeb was sentenced to nine years and six months in jail and fined Rs90,000 after 1.3 kilograms of charas were recovered from him. He had been arrested by the RA Bazaar Police in April 2024.

In a separate case, convict Ghafoor Khan received nine years’ imprisonment and an Rs80,000 fine following the recovery of 1.72 kilograms of charas. He was also arrested by the RA Bazaar Police in September 2023.

The spokesman said the convictions were secured due to solid evidence and effective prosecution. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani commended the Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) and the investigation and legal teams, saying all efforts were being made to curb the scourge of narcotics.