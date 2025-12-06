Sunday, December 7, 2025
Court sentenced life imprisonment to local narcotics dealer

NAWABSHAH, Dec 06 (APP):The court of  Additional Judge sentenced life imprisonment to a local narcotics dealer, Kaka Pathan and imposed a fine of Rs. 01 million when accused proved guilty.
According to police spokesperson, in narcotics case registered at Police Station Daulatpur the Honourable  Additional Judge, Shaheed Benazirabad / MCTC, awarded the sentence after a complete examination of police evidence and a solid investigation report.
The accused, Kaka Pathan, was arrested in 2021 on charges of drug smuggling and supply. Shaheed Benazirabad Police ensured effective investigation, timely tracing and the arrest of the accused.
