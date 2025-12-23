Court rejects Ducky Bhai’s plea for return of YouTube channel, mobile phones

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP): A local court on Tuesday dismissed the request of YouTuber Saad Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, seeking the return of his seized items, including YouTube channel and mobile phones, on superdari.

Judicial Magistrate Naeem Watto announced the verdict on the application filed by Ducky Bhai.

However, the court ordered the return of 19 items recovered during a thorough search from accused and directed that they be handed over to the YouTuber.

According to the court order, the items to be returned include bank cards, identity cards, a laptop bag, a GoPro camera, and other personal belongings. The court had earlier reserved its decision after hearing arguments from counsel representing both sides.

Ducky Bhai had approached the court seeking superdari of the seized items, including his digital assets and mobile devices.