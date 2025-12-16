Court orders university to vacate residential quarters from retired staff

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Dec 16 (APP): The Sindh High Court has ordered the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, to vacate all its residential bungalows and quarters occupied by retired professors, doctors, officers and lower staff.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Tuesday issued the order in a petition filed by Gulshan Ara. During the hearing the counsel of LUMHS advocate Bhagwandas Bheel submitted the list of the varsity’s quarters and briefed the court about the allotment mechanism.

The petitioner contended that a number of retired administrative officers, professors and other staff were still living in the university’s quarters even though the law stipulated them to vacate those places.

The SHC directed LUMHS to bring an end to illegal occupation of its quarters and submit a compliance report in the court at the next date of hearing.