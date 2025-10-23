Thursday, October 23, 2025
Domestic

Court extends interim bail of YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s wife in gambling app case

LAHORE, Oct 23 (APP):A sessions court on Thursday extended the interim bail of YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s wife, Aroob Jatoi, till November 6 in a case related to the promotion of a gambling application.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr. Sajida Ahmad heard the bail plea. Aroob Jatoi appeared before the court as her earlier bail term expired.
The court, extending the interim bail till November 6, directed the investigation officer to submit a comprehensive report about the case by the next hearing.
The case accuses Jatoi of promoting and encouraging the use of an online gambling app.
Aroob Jatoi has filed a petition seeking confirmation of her bail in the matter.
