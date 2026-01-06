Court extends interim bail of Rajab Butt, Nadeem Mubarak

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 06 (APP):A sessions court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of content creators Rajab Butt and Nadeem Mubarak alias Nani Wala until January 26 in a case pertaining to the promotion of a gambling application.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi heard the interim bail petitions of the accused. Upon the expiry of their earlier bail period, both the content creators appeared before the court in strict security.

During the hearing, counsel for the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) requested time for producing the record. He stated that the investigation officer was busy before the Lahore High Court.

At this, the court granted additional time to submit the relevant record and extended the interim bail till January 26.

The case against Rajab Butt and Nadeem Mubarak has been registered by the NCCIA, alleging that the accused promoted and encouraged the use of a gambling application on social media.