Court distributes case documents in alleged money laundering case linked to Bahria Town

ISLAMABAD, Sep 05 (APP):The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Friday distributed the case documents in an alleged money laundering case involving senior staff linked to Bahria Town.

The case centers on allegations of transferring funds abroad for a property project in Dubai.

During the hearing, Additional District and Sessions Judge Nasr Minallah provided copies of the challan to the main accused, Col. (retd) Khalil-ur-Rehman, who served as the personal staff officer of Bahria Town’s founder, Malik Riaz. The judge announced that charges will be formally framed against the accused at the next hearing.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Money Laundering Wing registered the case against three accused: Col. (retd) Khalil-ur-Rehman, Imran, and Mushtaq.

At the hearing, accused Imran appeared before the court through video link, while Mushtaq remains in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court was informed that all three accused are expected to be produced before the bench on September 10.

According to FIA investigators, the accused are alleged to have illegally transferred money abroad in connection with Malik Riaz’s property project in Dubai. The investigation claims that the funds were moved through channels that bypassed legal procedures.