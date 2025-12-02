Court awards life imprisonment sentence in murder case

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Dec 02 (APP):Additional District and Sessions Judge(AD&SJ) Shakeel Ahmad Sipra on Tuesday awarded the life imprisonment to two man convicted in murder case of Kotmomin police station.

According to a press release issued by DPO office,the accused,identified as Iftikhar Ahmad and Tariq Mumtaz had killed Mudassar Shahzad,Manazar Ali and Muhammad Javed over a minor issue.

After hearing arguments and examining the evidence,the court found the both accused guilty and sentenced them life imprisonment , along with a fine of Rs.1 million each.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha,Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that the convicted individuals were awarded exemplary punishment due to sound evidence and diligent follow-up by police teams.