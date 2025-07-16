Court awards death to PTI MNA’s cousin for murder

- Advertisement -

BUREWALA, Jul 16 (APP):An additional sessions court in Burewala awarded death penalty to Muhammad Saleem, a cousin of PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ayesha Nazir Jutt, in a murder case, registered five years ago, while acquitting two former MNAs and other co-accused for lack of evidence.

According to court proceedings, Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Sajjad Afzal announced the verdict in the murder case, registered at Police Station Gaggoo Mandi. The court found Muhammad Saleem guilty of shooting dead local landlord Muhammad Afzal over a land dispute and sentenced him to death along with a fine of Rs. 500,000.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that a dispute over agricultural land had been ongoing between the parties. Five years ago, in village 239/EB, the complainant’s brother, Muhammad Afzal, was shot and killed by unidentified assailants.

The court acquitted the other nominated accused, including two former MNAs — Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed Jutt and Chaudhry Asghar Ali Jutt, as well as former provincial assembly candidate Chaudhry Tahir Naqash Jutt, giving them the benefit of doubt.