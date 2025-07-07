Court adjourns hearing of PTI protest cases until Sept 20

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 07 (APP):The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearings of multiple cases filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and supporters, including those linked to the 2014 sit-in, the May 10 protest, and the Sindh House attack incident.

The court announced that all proceedings have been rescheduled for September 20. Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas, who was scheduled to hear the cases, was not available, leading to the delay.

One of the adjourned cases involves the attack on Sindh House in Islamabad, allegedly led by PTI workers during a political protest.

Similarly, hearings in cases related to the May 10 protest—staged after political developments earlier this year—were also postponed without any courtroom action.

In addition, six cases dating back to the 2014 PTI sit-in in the capital, involving prominent party leaders and several workers, were also scheduled for hearing but faced the same delay.

All the cases have been registered at Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station.

The court has now fixed September 20 as the next date for hearings in all these matters.