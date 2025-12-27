Couple killed in road accident

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 27 (APP): A couple was killed in a road accident on Sheikhupura Road near Khurrianwala on Saturday evening.

According to Rescue-1122, victims Muhammad Adeel, son of Muhammad Ashraf (40), along with his wife, was taking a u-turn on motorcycle near Chak No 69-RB, Chhota Ghaseetpura on Sheikhupura Road when they were hit by a speeding bus (BSC-17 688).

Consequently, both died on-the-spot. They were residents of Chak No 41-RB, tehsil Sangla Hill, district Nankana Sahib.

The rescue team moved the bodies to the Rural Health Centre in presence of Balochni police.