Saturday, December 27, 2025
HomeDomesticCouple killed in road accident
Domestic

Couple killed in road accident

1
- Advertisement -
FAISALABAD, Dec 27 (APP): A couple was killed in a road accident on Sheikhupura Road near Khurrianwala on Saturday evening.
According to Rescue-1122, victims Muhammad Adeel, son of Muhammad Ashraf (40), along with his wife, was taking a u-turn on motorcycle near Chak No 69-RB, Chhota Ghaseetpura on Sheikhupura Road when they were hit by a speeding bus (BSC-17 688).
Consequently, both died on-the-spot. They were residents of Chak No 41-RB, tehsil Sangla Hill, district Nankana Sahib.
The rescue team moved the bodies to the Rural Health Centre in presence of Balochni police.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan