Country’s exports to be further improved with Chinese investment in SEZs: SCCI

PESHAWAR, Oct 23 (APP):Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a guarantee for regional development and prosperity and emphasized the need for timely completion of Special Economic Zones under the CPEC.

Fuad Ishaq hoped the country’s exports would be further enhanced by Chinese investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and strengthened industrial capacity building.

He said CPEC projects will bring good investment prospects for the country.

Timely completion of special economic zones under CPEC would generate further economic activities and employment opportunities and lead the national economy and country toward stabilization, the SCCI chief asserted.

Fuad Ishaq made these remarks during his visit to China Window (Chinese Culture Centre) in Peshawar, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Accompanied by the SCCI Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, the chamber president said China-Pakistan relations further strengthened with the passage of time, and the roots of this Sino-Pak friendship are in people of the both countries.

He said the Pakistani nation was highly proud of friendship with China and expressed full trust in it.

He witnessed various galleries and signed on the friendship wall during a visit to the China Window.

Later, the SCCI chief talking to the media said the Road and Belt Initiative (BRI) forum not only provided opportunities for leaders of different countries to hold debates on the benefits and fruits of this multi-billion dollar CPEC project but has also opened a new chapter partnership for more than 140 countries and economic progress after announcement regarding BRI by Chinese president during the forum.

He said caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar put Pakistan’s stance before the whole world in an efficient manner while speaking at the forum.

He was of the view that signing on to the ML-I project would initiate a new process of economic progress through Pakistan Railways.

He continued to say CPEC project will bring economic development, especially, since a new era of prosperity will begin in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the project will help to further strengthen connectivity and promote overall progress.

The chamber president said CPEC has entered into a new phase of execution and construction that will promote industrialization, provision of employment opportunities, and progress in multiple sectors including mining, IT and agriculture.