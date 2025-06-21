Country moving on path of progress under leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif : Ameer Muqam

- Advertisement -

SWABI, June 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Ameer Muqam, on Saturday said that the country is making progress and inflation has dropped to a single digit due to the acumen of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The federal minister was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the District Bar Association Swabi.

He said that these milestones have been achieved despite the opposition of certain people who are machinating to fulfill their own interests.

He also praised the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for achieving victory against India and to improve stature of the country in the comity of nations.

He also appreciated the spirit and support of people extended to the country’s leadership in fighting Indian aggression.

Engineer Ameer Muqam expressed hope that lawyer fraternity would play a role in providing relief to people and helping them to get justice.

He said that provision of justice is directly related to the supremacy of law.

Highlighting the role played by lawyers for supremacy of democracy in the country, he also urged them to guide people to choose those who are dedicated and working for the development of the country and betterment of people.

He urged the Muslim ummah and world institutions to stop the ongoing brutality in Palestine.

He also announced a grant of Rs. 2.5 million for district bar and assured lawyers community support and help.