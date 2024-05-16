Countries investing in Pakistan due to sound economic decision of political, military: Khaliq Khan

QUETTA, May 16 (APP): Speaker Balochistan Assembly Captain Retired Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai on Thursday said that friendly countries were investing in Pakistan due to the sound economic decisions of Pakistan’s top political and military leadership.

In a statement issued here, he said that the fruits of these correct decisions would reach the common citizens of Pakistan very soon saying that we were breathing freely in a free homeland due to the sacrifices of our elders.

He said that the anti-state elements in Pakistan were not digesting the economic policies of the political and military leadership saying that the decisions of today’s political and military leadership were the guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity.

Pakistan Army’s recent war against terrorism and extremism is for the survival of our future generations. Due to the Pakistan Army, the nation is united at this time and the world’s trust in Pakistan is also increasing owing to the patriotism and blood sacrifices of our soldiers, he said.

He said that following the post nine-eleven scenario, every war was on its way to its decline and retreat saying that the world was sure that Pakistan Army has defeated all such elements due to its capabilities that were attacking the integrity of the country.

The Speaker said that these few elements have failed in all their ulterior motives who wanted to destabilize the country with the blessings of their foreign masters. Today, the defeated elements who are continuing the war of words against the defense and administrative institutions of the country have been exposed before the nation, he said.

He said that where the decisions regarding the integrity and survival of the country were concerned, whether it was the legislative stages or the decisions of the supreme judiciary on the survival of the country and nations should be our priority.

This is all thanks to the establishment, otherwise the political and constitutional institutions had brought this country to a point where it was impossible to return to success, he said.

He said that in the guise of upholding the constitution, the mockery of Pakistan Army for the survival of the country was not only condemnable but also abhorrent.

The storm of misbehavior that is going on today should stop as soon as possible. The sons in the houses we have today are only thanks to these sacrifices of our youth who sacrificed their today for our tomorrow, he mentioned.

He said that we have to make the right decisions for our country and we have to be careful otherwise history has a cruel way of repeating itself.