Cotton growers urged to carry out pest scouting twice a week

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 13 (APP):The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised cotton growers to carry out pest scouting twice a week as chances of attack of juice sucking insects on crop increase during moist weather.

A spokesman for the department said here on Sunday that weeds also grow rapidly after rain so farmers should timely remove weeds from the crop.

He said, “Weeds put negative impact on growth of the crop besides becoming shelter for insects.”

Spokesman said that anti-weed sprays which could harm the crop must be sprayed after using shield.

He further said that cotton sown in lining must be irrigated with a gap of 12 to 15 days and one cultivated on ridges after interval of 15 days.

Cotton growers must seek guidance for agriculture department for proper use of fertilizers.